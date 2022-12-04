15 Vehicle Crash Closes I-90 Near Easton

Eastbound I-90 was closed for several hours on Sunday, because of a 15 vehicle crash.

Heavy snow fell in the Cascades leading to the crash near Easton.

Washington State Patrol initially closed the freeway near Easton, but then moved it west to North Bend.

Several people were injured in the crashes. Eastbound I-90 was closed for about two-and-a-half hours between roughly 3pm-5:30pm.

Traction tires were required across the pass after the freeway reopened. Oversize vehicles were prohibited.