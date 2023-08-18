17-Year-Old From Toppenish Charged In Murder Of Teen In Wenatchee

A 17-year-old boy from Toppenish is now charged with 2nd Degree Murder in the shooting death of a 15-year-old by in Wenatchee last Saturday.

Court records show Jairo Israel Enciso was tracked down overnight Sunday morning by deputies in Yakima County during a traffic stop while riding in the SUV that was seen leaving the scene of the shooting in Wenatchee.

A warrant was issued for his arrest by Chelan County Juvenile Division Monday.

Enciso is accused of killing a 15-year-old boy in the 600 block of Mission Street at about 11:30pm Saturday.

Family members have confirmed the victim was Tony Figueroa of East Wenatchee, although his name was redacted from an Affidavit of Probable Cause filed Wednesday in Chelan County Superior Court.

Enciso is in juvenile detention but will be tried as an adult for 2nd Degree Murder and 2nd Degree Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Police believe the shooting was gang related.

Enciso and Figueroa were both at a quinceñara (a celebration marking the 15th birthday of a girl).

According to the affidavit, Figueroa appeared to be more the aggressor early on, antagonizing Enciso about being in a different gang. Enciso initially appeared to be trying to avoid an altercation.

Officers say they were given cell phone video footage from outside, showing Enciso and Figueroa exchanging words, although the video did not capture the sound.

They say the video showed Figueroa was approaching Enciso on the sidewalk when Enciso pulled a firearm and shot Figueroa.

Police Detective D. Graves, who submitted the Affidavit of Probable Cause, concluded that Enciso clearly presented a firearm to Figueroa and "without hesitation, fired six shots."

Graves wrote that the two beforehand looked to be squaring off for a fight, with bystanders saying phrases such as "One on One" and One V One."

The affidavit says a witness told police he followed Enciso to Methow Park where Enciso got into a car, and then followed the car in his own vehicle, but stopped following after Enciso waved at a gun out of the window.

The affidavit says the witness took a photo of the license plate, which was "broadcast to local and surrounding agencies” by Rivercom dispatch.

Enciso had a previous conviction for 2nd Degree Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in 2019.

The affidavit says the vehicle transporting Enciso was known to Toppenish Police as being used to "transport gang members."

Enciso has a bail fixed at "no bail" until his first court date, which has not been set.

The affidavit noted that Enciso had a brother named Carlos Enciso-Ramirez, 20-years-old, who had recently been killed by gunshot and that the shooter was unknown to law enforcement.