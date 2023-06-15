2 Women Sought in Royal City Home Armed Robbery

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is seeking leads into a strongarm robbery that took place early Thursday morning.

2 young females enter a home, steal from victim

Around 1 AM, the GCSO says two women entered a home in the 1400 block of Road 14-Southwest and robbed a victim. The location is just over 4 miles southeast of Royal City.

The man told Deputies he was awakened by one of the women, who pointed a handgun at his head and cocked the trigger. They took his cell phone, wallet and fled the scene in a white SUV.

Details are few at this time, but the GCSO gave this description of the two suspects:

"One female was described as light complexion, a rose tattoo on the middle of her neck, a nose ring, and a piercing next to her left eye. The other female was described as light complexion and having a hooded sweatshirt covering her head."

It is not known of the home was equipped with any security cameras, the GCSO urges anyone who may have any information to call 509-762-1160.

GCSO Sheriff Joe Kriete described the two as "clearly armed and dangerous."