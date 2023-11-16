Drug Bust Turns Up Evidence Of Cockfighting Ring In Grant County

Drug Bust Turns Up Evidence Of Cockfighting Ring In Grant County

A Grant County man is in jail after police discovered drugs and evidence of an illegal cockfighting operation at his residence in Royal City on Wednesday morning.

After a months-long investigation, agents with the Grant County Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET) made the bust after serving a search warrant in the 16000 block of Road C Southeast at around 7 a.m.

"Detectives seized about a half-pound of crystal methamphetamine and more than one-thousand dollars in cash believed to be connected to drug sales," says spokesperson Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office. "Other evidence of drug trafficking was found including digital scales and packaging materials. INET also discovered at least twenty roosters that had been altered for cockfighting."

Foreman says it's not uncommon for county law enforcement to find evidence of cockfighting during drug raids, but Wednesday's discovery was on a larger scale than normal.

"This is the first time that we've encountered a place where it appeared that the roosters were being specifically raised and bred for cockfighting. The roosters all had their waddles and combs removed, as well as their natural spurs, which are cut off so that a razor blade or knife can be attached which can cause injury or death to another rooster during a fight."

Fifty-seven-year-old Ignacio Gutierrez Martinez was arrested for investigation of drug possession with intent to distribute, and animal fighting, which is a Class C felony.

He is currently being lodged in the Grant County Jail.

Investigators say the seized meth has an approximate street value of $3,200.

Get our free mobile app

The 8 Largest Drug Busts Ever Made in Idaho

Our officers have done a great job of keeping our streets clean over the years. Here's a look at some of the largest (and most expensive) drug busts in the history of Idaho.

Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas

Filed Under: cockfighting ring, drug bust, Grant County INET, grant county sheriffs office, methamphetamine, royal city
Categories: KPQ News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ