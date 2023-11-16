Drug Bust Turns Up Evidence Of Cockfighting Ring In Grant County

A Grant County man is in jail after police discovered drugs and evidence of an illegal cockfighting operation at his residence in Royal City on Wednesday morning.

After a months-long investigation, agents with the Grant County Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET) made the bust after serving a search warrant in the 16000 block of Road C Southeast at around 7 a.m.

"Detectives seized about a half-pound of crystal methamphetamine and more than one-thousand dollars in cash believed to be connected to drug sales," says spokesperson Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office. "Other evidence of drug trafficking was found including digital scales and packaging materials. INET also discovered at least twenty roosters that had been altered for cockfighting."

Foreman says it's not uncommon for county law enforcement to find evidence of cockfighting during drug raids, but Wednesday's discovery was on a larger scale than normal.

"This is the first time that we've encountered a place where it appeared that the roosters were being specifically raised and bred for cockfighting. The roosters all had their waddles and combs removed, as well as their natural spurs, which are cut off so that a razor blade or knife can be attached which can cause injury or death to another rooster during a fight."

Fifty-seven-year-old Ignacio Gutierrez Martinez was arrested for investigation of drug possession with intent to distribute, and animal fighting, which is a Class C felony.

He is currently being lodged in the Grant County Jail.

Investigators say the seized meth has an approximate street value of $3,200.

Get our free mobile app