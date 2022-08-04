Expect Delays on Snoqualmie Pass Next Week

Drivers should expect lane closures on Snoqualmie Pass as crews start on their Summer and Fall construction projects next week.

Washington State Department of Transportation crews will be repairing bridge decks, widening lanes, and replacing concrete panels on Interstate 90 between North Bend and Ellensburg.

Between North Bend and Snoqualmie Pass, there will be lane closures all day throughout the next week as crews repair six bridge decks.

In Cle Elum, there will be single-lane closures for both night and day as crews build a detour bridge project for next year. Most of the work will take place at night.

Near Easton, there will be a single-lane intermittently open during the day with the eastbound closed at night.

In the fall, eastbound traffic will be directed through a two-lane detour coming up from Easton Hill, with rock blasting resuming in that area in 2023.

Drivers should prepare for delays or explore alternative routes.