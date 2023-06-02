Rock Island Road Intersection Closed for Construction

The intersection of Rock Island Road and 3rd Street in East Wenatchee will be closed for construction starting June 5.

Construction crews will be closing down that intersection to install traffic lights, revitalize utility connections under the road, and repave the road.

Selland Construction Project Manager Ryan Foust says businesses will remain open during this time.

That intersection will remain closed until June 25th.

Drivers can take a detour on Eller Street, on Highline Drive, and around Second Street.