$3 Million Bail For Badger Mountain Rd Murder Suspect

The suspect in last Saturday's Badger Mountain Road shooting death now has an arraignment date.

Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber set the date for February 9 during 27-year-old Dalton Scott Potter's first court appearance Wednesday morning.

Douglas County indigent defense attorney Jesse Collins offered to represent Potter, although Potter refused to speak.

"That would give me more of an opportunity to try to communicate with Mr. Potter, and if I'm unable, then perhaps we could talk about something else," said Collins.

Dalton faces four felony charges, including First Degree murder for the shooting death of 37-year-old Alyssa Longwell.

He also faces two counts of Second Degree Attempted Murder after being accused of shooting at two eye witnesses. In addition, he faces a felony count of theft.

Prosecuting Attorney Ethan Morris was successful in getting Potter's bail set at $3 million.

“The nature of the allegations here speak for themselves,” said Morris. “By all accounts here before the court this was nothing short of an execution, and the attempted murder of two witnesses to that.”

Morris said the nature of the charges make Potter a flight risk and make him a serious danger to the community.

He also said the state is looking at numerous additional charges, including several theft charges, intimidation of a witness, and others.

Potter’s original first court date Monday was delayed until Wednesday after he refused to respond to questions from Judge Huber.

A witness to the shooting said Potter shot Longwell at “point blank range” in what the witness described as an “execution.”

Longwell was shot on the neck and face.