$35 Million In Solar Power Grants Being Shared With NCW

The Washington State Department of Commerce (DOC) is awarding $35.4 million in grants to local, state, and tribal governments and non-profits to plan and install solar and battery back-up power systems at community buildings.

The projects will provide clean back-up power for critical community needs during power outages, including supporting emergency services, healthcare providers, and shelters.

The DOC says the systems will produce clean electricity that will save energy costs for facility operators, and also reduce strain on the power grid when usage is high.

Some of the Solar Plus Storage grants announced today (Wednesday, Sept. 27) will support planning and development work, such as feasibility studies, to prepare organizations to complete future solar and battery storage projects.

A second group of awards will fund the installation of solar and battery back-up equipment at community buildings, ranging from schools and senior centers to fire stations and hospitals.

The DOC has allocated Solar Plus Storage grant funding to a total of 91 separate entities, including these recipients in North Central Washington:

- City of Ritzville: $88,500 for planning of the Ritzville Solar Project

- Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation: $100,000

- Twisp Valley Grange #482: $13,580 to make the Twisp Valley Grange a Resilient Emergency Hub in the Methow Valley

- City of Moses Lake: $1,498,475 for the Moses Lake Civic Center Solar Project

- Family Health Centers: $595,938 for solar storage to promote resilience in Okanogan County

- Kittitas County Fire District 1: $27,871 for solar backup at Station 13

- Town of Washtucna: $1,392,039 for the Washtucna Solar Project