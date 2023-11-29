State Awards $4.7 Million For Local Park Maintenance

The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office (RCO) has awarded $4.7 million for maintenance projects in 25 counties.

The grant program was created by the Washington Legislature earlier this year to help local parks across the state with much-needed repairs.

RCO director, Megan Duffy, says the state is seeing an "overwhelming demand" for maintenance funding at local parks.

Duffy adds that since the pandemic, more people have been visiting and using local parks across the state, which has put additional strains on their staff and facilities.

Among the 53 backlogged projects that will receive funding are several in Chelan and Grant Counties, including:

- An award of $100,000 to the Chelan Parks and Recreation Department for parking lot repairs at Don Morse Park, Lakeshore Marina, and Lake Chelan Golf Course.

- An award of $100,000 to the Eastmont Metropolitan Parks and Recreation District for resurfacing pathways at Eastmont Community Park.

- An award of $100,000 to the Manson Parks and Recreation District for repairing the parking lot at Singleton Park.

- An of $78,230 to the City of Ephrata for repairs and upgrades to the City's sports complex and aquatic center.

- An award of $56,450 to the Town of Mattawa for a new lawnmower and upgrades at the Town's parks.

- An award of $100,000 to the Moses Lake Parks and Recreation Department for repairs at its Surf 'n Slide Waterpark.

- An award of $94,500 to the Port of Mattawa for a new park maintenance truck.

Many of the grants went to communities that struggle to find the financial resources needed to maintain their parks.

The RCO received a total of 214 applications requesting nearly $19 million in all.

