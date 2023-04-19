4 Free Days of Family Fun at Moses Lake Spring Festival

The Moses Lake Spring Festival is bringing on the fun with 4 FREE days of Entertainment and family Fun! Thursday May 25th thru Sunday May 28th at McCosh Park in Moses Lake!

Here’s some of the fun stuff you and your family could do or attend and watch!

Enjoy the 2 day 3-on-3 basketball tournament, Get your team all set up! (Teams play a minimum of 3 games) by CLICKING HERE

Moses Lake Spring Fest (Facebook) Moses Lake Spring Fest (Facebook) loading...

A fun Carnival from Rainier Amusements

Thursday 4pm - 10pm Buddy night.

Turn your arm band into 2 tickets Thursday Only

Friday 2pm - 11pm

Saturday 11am - 11pm

Sunday 12pm - 7pm -Springfestivalinmoseslake.com

The Spring Festival Fun Run is back! Sign up for the 5k or 10k! Get all the details here

Check out the great Car Show presented by Lakesiders, Saturday May 27th 8am to 3pm

Moses Lake Spring Fest (Facebook) Moses Lake Spring Fest (Facebook) loading...

The Moses Lake Spring Festival Kiddie Parade is Saturday evening - May 27th @ 6pm.

This Followed by the Grand Moonlight Parade. Saturday night - May 27th @ 8pm, sponsored by Gesa Credit Union!

Moses Lake Spring Fest (Facebook) Moses Lake Spring Fest (Facebook) loading...

Commercial & Food Vendors by Weinstein Beverage. Funnel Cake, Hot dogs, Cheeseburgers, Cotton Candy, Teriyaki Chicken, Yakisoba noodles, Pretzels, nachos, dip and dots and so much more!

Moses Lake Spring Fest (Facebook) Moses Lake Spring Fest (Facebook) loading...

Some of the biggest names in pop music are coming to The Best Buy Auto Sales Stage!

Moses Lake Spring Fest (Facebook) Moses Lake Spring Fest (Facebook) loading...

Get set as the Spring Festival is going back to the 90's.

Friday May 26th with Tone Loc!

Moses Lake Spring Fest (Facebook) Moses Lake Spring Fest (Facebook) loading...

Sunday May 28th Check out both Montell Jordan with Vanilla Ice!

Moses Lake Spring Fest (Facebook) Moses Lake Spring Fest (Facebook) loading...

Stay and Play, this Memorial Weekend, at McCosh Park in Moses Lake!

Wednesday May 25th to Sunday May 28th

For a Full Schedule of events check out springfestivalinmoseslake.com