5-Year-Old Boy Hit By Car In East Wenatchee

A 5-year-old boy was hit by a car in East Wenatchee on Monday (Oct. 7) morning.

The Eastmont School District says it happened just before 9 a.m. outside a daycare near the intersection of North Baker Avenue and Ninth Street Northeast when the driver made a legal turn between two school buses and struck the child as he was crossing in between them.

The driver reportedly could not see the child and was not cited for striking him.

In the wake of the incident, Eastmont Superintendent Becky Berg is urging drivers to be especially cautions in and around all active school zones.

"Out of an abundance of caution, please go slow around our buses. When they have their lights on or their stop arm out when they're dropping or picking up in the afternoon, please be extra cautious."

At least one of the two buses did not have its flashing lights or stop arm engaged at the time of the accident.

Berg says the child was transported to a local clinic following the collision and he did not appear to be seriously injured, although his current medical status is not known.

Monday's incident follows one involving an Eastmont High School student who was hit by a car in a crosswalk on Grant Road while walking to school on Sept. 17.