A-Z Films, Filmed in Washington State!
There are quite a few movies that were filmed in Washington State, so many, that I have picked one from each letter of the alphabet! Let's see if one of your favorites made the list!
A. - Austin Powers - The Spy Who Shagged Me
B. - Born To Be Wild
C. - Courage Of Lasse
D. - Die Hard 2
E. - End Game
F. - Free Willy 1 & 2
G. - The Graduates of Malibu High
H. - Harry and the Hendersons
I. - It Happened at the World's Fair
J. - Joyride
K. - Knockout
L. - Love Happens
M. - Mad Love
N. - No Retreat, No Surrender
O. - Outlander
P. - Practical Magic
Q. - Quid Pro Quo
R. - The Ring
S. - Sleepless in Seattle You know I had to add this one.
T. - Top Gun Maverick
U. - Just kidding, there's no movie that starts with the letter "U" that was filmed in Washington State.
V. - The Vanishing
W. - World's Greatest Dad
X. - Just kidding, there isn't one that starts with the letter, "X" either.
Y. - Your Sister's Sister
Z. - Zoo
Due to the nature of the movie, we will not be sharing the movie trailer.
Alright! There you have it! A-Sorta-Z movies filmed in Washington State! Do you have any of these in your movie library? Are movie libraries still a thing? With everything streaming, it would be hard to imagine say a "VHS," getting pulled out to watch. Man, those were some good days!
Does anyone remember getting charged extra for not rewinding the movie before returning it?