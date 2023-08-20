All Air East Of Cascades Unhealthy To Hazardous Sunday Morning

The air quality in all of Washington state east of the Cascades is unhealthy, very unhealthy or hazardous.

Air Quality Map of Washington as of 8am 8-20-23 i Image from Washington Department of Ecology Air Quality Map of Washington as of 8am 8-20-23 i Image from Washington Department of Ecology loading...

There are a number of fires contributing to the smoky air. The Gray Fire west of Spokane and south of Medical Lake has quickly swelled to 10,892 acres and is 0 percent contained.

All air quality stations in the Spokane area are all reporting hazardous air, the most severe ranking. I-90 between the junction of U.S. 2 in Spokane and Sprague in closed until further notice.

WSDOT photo of I-90 Saturday morning 8-19-23 WSDOT photo of I-90 Saturday morning 8-19-23 loading...

The Oregon Road Fire north of Spokane is burning 8,282 acres and is 0 percent contained.

The Crater Creek Fire in Canada has spread into 8,138 of Okanogan County and is 0 percent contained.

The Blue Lake Fire west of Winthrop is burning 216 acres of mountainous forestland and is 0 percent contained.

The Airplane Lake Fire in the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest in burning 1,446 acres of mountainous forestland and is 0 percent contained.

The Sourdough Fire at the Ross Lake National Recreation Area is burning 4,532 acres and is 12 percent contained.

The Airplane Lake and Sourdough fires have led to the closure of a 51 mile stretch of SR 20 North Cascades Hwy,

Other major fires in the region include the Dome Peak Fire (802 acres, 0 percent contained) at Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, the Huckleberry Flats Fire (55 acres) in Snohomish County. and the Winona Fire near Winona (2,525 acres, 40 percent contained).

Air quality as of 8an Sunday in Wenatchee, Cashmere and Leavenworth was unhealthy.