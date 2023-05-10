“America’s Best Wine Region” is Here in Washington State

Last Summer (July of 2022) Readers of USA TODAY voted Walla Walla as “America's Best Wine Region” for the third consecutive year. In addition, The Chihuly Tasting Room at Long Shadows in Walla Walla, topped the “Wine Tasting Room” category.

The best wine region and the best wine tasting room are both here in Washington state!

The awards were decided through public voting, and the Walla Walla Valley was chosen from a field of 20 finalists, including some of the most renowned wine regions across the Country. The Chihuly Tasting Room at Long Shadows was a significant factor in the win. I’m looking at the pics on social media. I need to take my wife on a roadtrip to see its stunning and unique design featuring a collection of glass sculptures by renowned artist Dale Chihuly.

Robert Hansen, executive director of Visit Walla Walla and Walla Walla Valley Wine, expressed his appreciation for the recognition, saying that it's a significant accomplishment for the region. Hansen attributes the success to the small-town charm, the winemakers' pioneering spirit, and the experience that the region provides to its visitors.

The Walla Walla Valley has recently earned national acclaim for being named one of Forbes' 22 Best Places To Travel in 2022. Walla Walla Valley Wine is a non-profit wine industry membership organization that aims to build an internationally acclaimed Walla Walla Valley wine brand among consumers, media, and trade by providing marketing programs on behalf of member wineries, vineyards, and partners. Long Shadows Vintners was founded by Allen Shoup in 2002, and the winery's seven stand-alone wineries make up the Long Shadows' portfolio: Chester-Kidder, Feather, Pedestal, Pirouette, Poet's Leap, Saggi, and Sequel.

Make traveling to Walla Walla for the wine, tasting rooms & overall experience - a place on your bucket list.

Long Shadows Vintners 1604 Frenchtown Rd Walla Walla, WA, 99362 PHONE: 509-526-0905 http://www.longshadows.com/

INFO SOUCES: Walla Walla Valley Wine, USA Today 10 Best