Top 10 Best Places To Raise A Family In Washington State
What is your criteria for a great place to raise a family?
Safe neighborhoods, good schools, lots of parks and green spaces would top anyone's list. Good dining options and family friendly recreation are a must. Washington state's top 10 family friendly cities check all the boxes according to HomeSnacks, a web-based consumer research website.
The rankings were based on 2021 data
Washington has some of the best schools in the country with focus in STEM. Colleges like University of Washington and Washington State have been feeding the next generation of workers at major Washington companies like Amazon and Microsoft.
Washington has a $67,000/year household median income Washington is the number one producer of organic fruits and vegetables, and we enjoy some of the freshest seafood in the country. HomeSnacks ranked Washington as one of the top states for life expectancy.
So how does the Top 10 list for Best Places To Raise A Family in Washington state shake out?
- Camas
- Kenmore
- Wenatchee
- Bothell
- Sammamish
- Marysville
- Issaquah
- Snoqualmie
- Mercer Island
- Walla Walla
The criteria to craft a Top 10 most family friendly cities in Washington included crime statistics, quality of schools, proximity to major cities family friendly activities and the percentage of households with children present. A population minimum was set at 10,000 residents.
The Top 10 Best Cities To Raise A Family In Washington State
Family Friendly Amenities Score: 36
Closest Major City: Portland
Households with kids: 42.9%
#2 Kenmore
Population: 22,969
Family Friendly Amenities Score: 52
Closest Major City: Seattle
Households with kids: 33.0%
#3 Wenatchee
Population: 34,249
Family Friendly Amenities Score: 96
Closest Major City: Seattle
Households with kids: 32.5%
#4 Bothell
Population: 46,386
Family Friendly Amenities Score: 53
Closest Major City: Seattle
Households with kids: 34.5%
#5 Sammamish
Population: 65,265
Family Friendly Amenities Score: 34
Closest Major City: Seattle
Households with kids: 54.9%
#6 Marysville
Population: 69,629
Family Friendly Amenities Score: 65
Closest Major City: Seattle
Households with kids: 32.9%
#7 Issaquah
Population: 38,707
Family Friendly Amenities Score: 97
Closest Major City: Seattle
Households with kids: 31.4%
#8 Snoqualmie
Population: 13,550
Family Friendly Amenities Score: 37
Closest Major City: Seattle
Households with kids: 56.3%
#9 Mercer Island
Population: 25,820
Family Friendly Amenities Score: 34
Closest Major City: Seattle
Households with kids: 35.3%
#10 Walla Walla
Population: 32,951
Family Friendly Amenities Score: 52
Closest Major City: Spokane
Households with kids: 28.6%