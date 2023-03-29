What is your criteria for a great place to raise a family?

Safe neighborhoods, good schools, lots of parks and green spaces would top anyone's list. Good dining options and family friendly recreation are a must. Washington state's top 10 family friendly cities check all the boxes according to HomeSnacks, a web-based consumer research website.

The rankings were based on 2021 data

Washington has some of the best schools in the country with focus in STEM. Colleges like University of Washington and Washington State have been feeding the next generation of workers at major Washington companies like Amazon and Microsoft.

Washington has a $67,000/year household median income Washington is the number one producer of organic fruits and vegetables, and we enjoy some of the freshest seafood in the country. HomeSnacks ranked Washington as one of the top states for life expectancy.

Get our free mobile app

So how does the Top 10 list for Best Places To Raise A Family in Washington state shake out?

Camas Kenmore Wenatchee Bothell Sammamish Marysville Issaquah Snoqualmie Mercer Island Walla Walla

The criteria to craft a Top 10 most family friendly cities in Washington included crime statistics, quality of schools, proximity to major cities family friendly activities and the percentage of households with children present. A population minimum was set at 10,000 residents.

The Top 10 Best Cities To Raise A Family In Washington State

#1 Camas

Population: 24,043

Family Friendly Amenities Score: 36

Closest Major City: Portland

Households with kids: 42.9%

Credit: HomeSnack Credit: HomeSnack loading...

#2 Kenmore

Population: 22,969

Family Friendly Amenities Score: 52

Closest Major City: Seattle

Households with kids: 33.0%

Credit: HomeSnack Credit: HomeSnack loading...

#3 Wenatchee

Population: 34,249

Family Friendly Amenities Score: 96

Closest Major City: Seattle

Households with kids: 32.5%

Credit: Home Snack Credit: Home Snack loading...

#4 Bothell

Population: 46,386

Family Friendly Amenities Score: 53

Closest Major City: Seattle

Households with kids: 34.5%

Credit: HomeSnack Credit: HomeSnack loading...

#5 Sammamish

Population: 65,265

Family Friendly Amenities Score: 34

Closest Major City: Seattle

Households with kids: 54.9%

Credit: HomeSnack Credit: HomeSnack loading...

#6 Marysville

Population: 69,629

Family Friendly Amenities Score: 65

Closest Major City: Seattle

Households with kids: 32.9%

Credit: HomeSnack Credit: HomeSnack loading...

#7 Issaquah

Population: 38,707

Family Friendly Amenities Score: 97

Closest Major City: Seattle

Households with kids: 31.4%

Credit: HomeSnack Credit: HomeSnack loading...

#8 Snoqualmie

Population: 13,550

Family Friendly Amenities Score: 37

Closest Major City: Seattle

Households with kids: 56.3%

Credit: HomeSnack Credit: HomeSnack loading...

#9 Mercer Island

Population: 25,820

Family Friendly Amenities Score: 34

Closest Major City: Seattle

Households with kids: 35.3%

Credit: Home Snack Credit: Home Snack loading...

#10 Walla Walla

Population: 32,951

Family Friendly Amenities Score: 52

Closest Major City: Spokane

Households with kids: 28.6%

Credit: HomeSnack Credit: HomeSnack loading...

READ FULL ARTICLE