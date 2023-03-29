Top 10 Best Places To Raise A Family In Washington State

Top 10 Best Places To Raise A Family In Washington State

Credit: City of Wenatchee

What is your criteria for a great place to raise a family?

Safe neighborhoods, good schools, lots of parks and green spaces would top anyone's list.  Good dining options and family friendly recreation are a must.  Washington state's top 10 family friendly cities check all the boxes according to HomeSnacks, a web-based consumer research website.

The rankings were based on 2021 data

Washington has some of the best schools in the country with focus in STEM.  Colleges like University of Washington and Washington State have been feeding the next generation of workers at major Washington companies like Amazon and Microsoft.

Washington has a $67,000/year household median income   Washington is the number one producer of organic fruits and vegetables, and we enjoy some of the freshest seafood in the country.  HomeSnacks ranked Washington as one of the top states for life expectancy.

Get our free mobile app

So how does the Top 10 list for Best Places To Raise A Family in Washington state shake out?

  1. Camas
  2. Kenmore
  3. Wenatchee
  4. Bothell
  5. Sammamish
  6. Marysville
  7.  Issaquah
  8. Snoqualmie
  9. Mercer Island
  10. Walla Walla

The criteria to craft a Top 10 most family friendly cities in Washington included crime statistics, quality of schools, proximity to major cities  family friendly activities and the percentage of households with children present.  A population minimum was set at 10,000 residents.

The Top 10 Best Cities To Raise A Family In Washington State

#1 Camas
Population: 24,043
Family Friendly Amenities Score: 36
Closest Major City: Portland
Households with kids: 42.9%
Credit: HomeSnack
loading...

#2 Kenmore

Population: 22,969
Family Friendly Amenities Score: 52
Closest Major City: Seattle
Households with kids: 33.0%

Credit: HomeSnack
loading...

#3 Wenatchee

Population: 34,249
Family Friendly Amenities Score: 96
Closest Major City: Seattle
Households with kids: 32.5%

Credit: Home Snack
loading...

#4 Bothell

Population: 46,386
Family Friendly Amenities Score: 53
Closest Major City: Seattle
Households with kids: 34.5%

Credit: HomeSnack
loading...

#5 Sammamish

Population: 65,265
Family Friendly Amenities Score: 34
Closest Major City: Seattle
Households with kids: 54.9%

Credit: HomeSnack
loading...

#6 Marysville

Population: 69,629
Family Friendly Amenities Score: 65
Closest Major City: Seattle
Households with kids: 32.9%

Credit: HomeSnack
loading...

#7 Issaquah

Population: 38,707
Family Friendly Amenities Score: 97
Closest Major City: Seattle
Households with kids: 31.4%

Credit: HomeSnack
loading...

#8 Snoqualmie

Population: 13,550
Family Friendly Amenities Score: 37
Closest Major City: Seattle
Households with kids: 56.3%

Credit: HomeSnack
loading...

#9 Mercer Island

Population: 25,820
Family Friendly Amenities Score: 34
Closest Major City: Seattle
Households with kids: 35.3%

Credit: Home Snack
loading...

#10 Walla Walla

Population: 32,951
Family Friendly Amenities Score: 52
Closest Major City: Spokane
Households with kids: 28.6%

Credit: HomeSnack
loading...

READ FULL ARTICLE

 

Filed Under: bothell, camas, family friendly, good schools, Issaquah, kenmore, marysville, mercer island, safe cities, sammamish, snoqualmie, walla walla, wenatchee
Categories: Articles, KPQ News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ