Another Raid Leads To Discovery Of Catalytic Converters

Hundreds of catalytic converters in connection with raids in Moses Lake and Kennewick are being processed to see how many are stolen.

The raids of two businesses in Kennewick Wednesday afternoon occurred just hours after investigators busted Dos Tesoros Smoke Shop north of the Moses Lake city limits.

"Investigators went to PDX Scrap Metal. They recovered 533 catalytic converters and some of the raw materials in the core of the catalytic converter." Grant County Sheriff's spokesperson Kyle Foreman said.

533 catalytic converters seized from PDX Scrap Metal in Kennewick 533 catalytic converters seized from PDX Scrap Metal in Kennewick loading...

Three people were questioned after the raid in Kennewick including the owner of C.E.M. Catalytic Converter LLC.

"They cooperated with investigators and they were not arrested. The reason is there's further investigating to do. We can always charge them at a future date." Foreman said.

Charges under consideration in this case include trafficking of stolen property and money laundering.

Agencies involved in the raids in Kennewick are the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team from the Grant County Sheriff's Office, along with members of the Tri-Cities Metro Drug Task Force, Benton County Sheriff's Office, Kennewick Police Department, Washington State Patrol and Pasco Police.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says they appreciate the public’s support in curbing the rash of thefts of catalytic converters within our communities.

