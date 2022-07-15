Another Red Flag Warning for Wenatchee

There's a Red Flag Warning for the second time in three days for the Wenatchee area.

This time the warning also covers the Waterville Plateau and the Okanogan Valley, as well as the areas from Wenatchee to Leavenworth and Lake Chelan.

Meteorologist Rocco Pelatti with the National Weather Service says the fuels on the ground are very susceptible to fire right now.

"The grasses, because there hasn't been any rain in a couple of days, they're starting to dry out, and they're more susceptible to ignition and the rapid fire spread, when the winds are increased and the humidity is low, like it is today," said Pelatti.

"We're expecting the winds to gust this afternoon, at about 18 mph, gusting to 30 mph at around 5pm," Pelatti said.

The Red Flag Warning is from Noon until 8 this evening. There'll be less chance for wildfires this weekend as temperatures will drop into the 80's.