The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival announced winners from the opening weekend of the 2023 event.

Tekniplex Youth Parade Winners

The winners of the 2023 Apple Blossom Festival’s Tekniplex Youth Parade:

Grand Sweepstakes Award – Parque Padrinos (36)

Best Elementary Grades K-5 – Columbia Elementary (57)

2nd Place Best Elementary Grades K-5 – Lincoln Elementary (23)

3rd Place Best Elementary Grades K-5 – Valley Academy of Learning (32)

Best Daycare/Preschool – Eastmont School District (72)

2 nd Place Best Daycare/Preschool – Chelan Douglas Child Services (25)

Best Sport Group – S.P.O.R.T.S Gymnastics (47) Sport Group

2nd Place – Wenatchee Figure Skating Club (20)

Best Small Group – Brave Warrior Project (11)

2 nd Place Small Group – Evergreen Bike Alliance (22)

Best Large Group – Pioneer Middle School Folklorico (48)

2 nd Place Large Group – Girl Scouts (14)

Best New Entry – Rock Island Elementary (69)

Best Use of Festival Theme – St Paul’s Lutheran School (30)

Judges Choice – Horse on Course Pony Club (67)

BANDS & DRILLTEAM WINNERS:

Junior High

1 Sterling

2 Columbia

Middle School

1 Robert Eagle Staff

2 Harbour Pointe

3 Manson

Drill Teams

Junior High

1 Eastmont

Middle School

1 Orchard

2 Pioneer

ART 4 KIDZ AWARD WINNERS:

Sunday, April 30 at Pepsi-Cola Youth Day. sponsored by Costco.

Kindergarten and 1st Grade

3rd Place - 95 Mak Smith

2nd Place - 47 Christian Williams

1st Place – 42 Elsie Black

Two Dimensional Division - Black and White

2nd – 3rd Grade

3rd Place- 35 Eric Spindle

2nd Place- 54

Rosemary Hughes 1st Place - 40 James Young

4th – 5th Grade

3rd Place- 60 Xavier Koch

2nd Place - 64 Elijah Villafuerte

1st Place - 77 Alexia Macia Rodriquez

6th – 8th Grade

3rd Place- 65 Emma Olson

2nd Place - 6 Riley Anderson

1st Place - 69 Tori Blade

9th – 12th Grade

2nd Place - 94 Katie Herrin

1st Place - 44 Sarah Flom

Two Dimensional Division - Color

2nd – 3rd Grade

3rd Place- 33 Claire Clark

2nd Place - 37 Jace Heneghen

1st Place - 79 Cora Collings

4th - 5th Grade

3rd Place- 41 Tim Black

2nd Place - 48 Audrey Cohen

1st Place - 46 Adeline Williams

6th - 8th Grade

3rd Place- 106 Zane Pace

2nd Place - 129 Kayla Watt

1st Place - 7 Scout Wolfe

9th - 12th Grade

3rd Place- 21 Allyson Barragan

2nd Place - 116 Whitney Clifton

1st Place - 1 Molly Coonfield

Two Dimensional Division - Mixed Media

4th – 5th Grade

3rd Place- 122 Grayson Mosco

2nd Place - 53 Audrey Cohen

1st Place - 111 Westyn Pearson

6th – 8th Grade

3rd Place- 130 Colton Stendera

2nd Place - 5 Riley Acheson

1st Place - 31 Alexander Trujillo

9th – 12th Grade

3rd Place- 18 Chloe Bir

2nd Place - 118 Ariel Darlington

1st Place - 90 Katie Herrin

3-D Mixed Media Division

2nd – 3rd Grade

1st Place - 75 Charlotte Tepley

4th - 5th Grade

1st Place - 76 Ella Tepley

6th - 8th Grade

3rd Place- 71 Cam Alexander Rieve

2nd Place - 3 Riley Acheson

1st Place - 72 Katherine Hendrickson

9th - 12th Grade

3rd Place- 13 Olivia Neves Johnson

2nd Place - 73 Riley Tepley

1st Place - 88 Katie Herrin

Photography Division

6th - 8th Grade

2nd Place – 10 Makenna Spencer

1st Place – 119 Riley Fisher

9th - 12th Grade

2nd Place - 19 Cowen Shull

1st Place - 4 Luke Hawkins

2D/3D Digital Division

6th - 8th Grade

1st Place – 63 Hayley Grindrod

9-12th Grade

2nd Place – 14 Colin Slater

1st Place 92 Katie Herrin

Committee’s Choice: Seeds Learning Center – 2 D Mixed Media

Royalty’s Choice: Elle Ann Waller - 2D Color (Pre-School)

Sponsor’s Choice: Olivia Johnson - 2D Mixed Media (Grade 9-12)

Jane Reynolds Best of Show: James Young - 3D Color (Grade 2-3). They receive a $100 Hobby Lobby Gift Certificate

Snowfall the iced dragon. Paper and cloth mache, acrylic paint.

FUNNEL CAKE EATING CONTEST WINNERS

This is a 2 person contest with three grade categories : 4th-5th wins $50 each, 6th-8th wins $75 each, 9th-12th wins $100 each. Prize money goes to the top finishers in each category who can feed the Funnel Cake to their partner the fastest. :

6th - 8th Grade - $75 each to Brianna Mott and Everleigh Lawson

9th - 12th Grade - $100 each to Cruz & Cortez Martinez (twin brothers)

Apple Blossom Royalty Brothers

Camden Schmitten, Brother of Princess Dylan Schmitten