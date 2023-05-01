Apple Blossom Festival Youth Parade and Youth Day Winners
The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival announced winners from the opening weekend of the 2023 event.
Tekniplex Youth Parade Winners
The winners of the 2023 Apple Blossom Festival’s Tekniplex Youth Parade:
Grand Sweepstakes Award – Parque Padrinos (36)
Best Elementary Grades K-5 – Columbia Elementary (57)
2nd Place Best Elementary Grades K-5 – Lincoln Elementary (23)
3rd Place Best Elementary Grades K-5 – Valley Academy of Learning (32)
Best Daycare/Preschool – Eastmont School District (72)
2 nd Place Best Daycare/Preschool – Chelan Douglas Child Services (25)
Best Sport Group – S.P.O.R.T.S Gymnastics (47) Sport Group
2nd Place – Wenatchee Figure Skating Club (20)
Best Small Group – Brave Warrior Project (11)
2 nd Place Small Group – Evergreen Bike Alliance (22)
Best Large Group – Pioneer Middle School Folklorico (48)
2 nd Place Large Group – Girl Scouts (14)
Best New Entry – Rock Island Elementary (69)
Best Use of Festival Theme – St Paul’s Lutheran School (30)
Judges Choice – Horse on Course Pony Club (67)
BANDS & DRILLTEAM WINNERS:
Junior High
1 Sterling
2 Columbia
Middle School
1 Robert Eagle Staff
2 Harbour Pointe
3 Manson
Drill Teams
Junior High
1 Eastmont
Middle School
1 Orchard
2 Pioneer
ART 4 KIDZ AWARD WINNERS:
Sunday, April 30 at Pepsi-Cola Youth Day. sponsored by Costco.
Kindergarten and 1st Grade
3rd Place - 95 Mak Smith
2nd Place - 47 Christian Williams
1st Place – 42 Elsie Black
Two Dimensional Division - Black and White
2nd – 3rd Grade
3rd Place- 35 Eric Spindle
2nd Place- 54
Rosemary Hughes 1st Place - 40 James Young
4th – 5th Grade
3rd Place- 60 Xavier Koch
2nd Place - 64 Elijah Villafuerte
1st Place - 77 Alexia Macia Rodriquez
6th – 8th Grade
3rd Place- 65 Emma Olson
2nd Place - 6 Riley Anderson
1st Place - 69 Tori Blade
9th – 12th Grade
2nd Place - 94 Katie Herrin
1st Place - 44 Sarah Flom
Two Dimensional Division - Color
2nd – 3rd Grade
3rd Place- 33 Claire Clark
2nd Place - 37 Jace Heneghen
1st Place - 79 Cora Collings
4th - 5th Grade
3rd Place- 41 Tim Black
2nd Place - 48 Audrey Cohen
1st Place - 46 Adeline Williams
6th - 8th Grade
3rd Place- 106 Zane Pace
2nd Place - 129 Kayla Watt
1st Place - 7 Scout Wolfe
9th - 12th Grade
3rd Place- 21 Allyson Barragan
2nd Place - 116 Whitney Clifton
1st Place - 1 Molly Coonfield
Two Dimensional Division - Mixed Media
4th – 5th Grade
3rd Place- 122 Grayson Mosco
2nd Place - 53 Audrey Cohen
1st Place - 111 Westyn Pearson
6th – 8th Grade
3rd Place- 130 Colton Stendera
2nd Place - 5 Riley Acheson
1st Place - 31 Alexander Trujillo
9th – 12th Grade
3rd Place- 18 Chloe Bir
2nd Place - 118 Ariel Darlington
1st Place - 90 Katie Herrin
3-D Mixed Media Division
2nd – 3rd Grade
1st Place - 75 Charlotte Tepley
4th - 5th Grade
1st Place - 76 Ella Tepley
6th - 8th Grade
3rd Place- 71 Cam Alexander Rieve
2nd Place - 3 Riley Acheson
1st Place - 72 Katherine Hendrickson
9th - 12th Grade
3rd Place- 13 Olivia Neves Johnson
2nd Place - 73 Riley Tepley
1st Place - 88 Katie Herrin
Photography Division
6th - 8th Grade
2nd Place – 10 Makenna Spencer
1st Place – 119 Riley Fisher
9th - 12th Grade
2nd Place - 19 Cowen Shull
1st Place - 4 Luke Hawkins
2D/3D Digital Division
6th - 8th Grade
1st Place – 63 Hayley Grindrod
9-12th Grade
2nd Place – 14 Colin Slater
1st Place 92 Katie Herrin
Committee’s Choice: Seeds Learning Center – 2 D Mixed Media
Royalty’s Choice: Elle Ann Waller - 2D Color (Pre-School)
Sponsor’s Choice: Olivia Johnson - 2D Mixed Media (Grade 9-12)
Jane Reynolds Best of Show: James Young - 3D Color (Grade 2-3). They receive a $100 Hobby Lobby Gift Certificate
Snowfall the iced dragon. Paper and cloth mache, acrylic paint.
FUNNEL CAKE EATING CONTEST WINNERS
This is a 2 person contest with three grade categories : 4th-5th wins $50 each, 6th-8th wins $75 each, 9th-12th wins $100 each. Prize money goes to the top finishers in each category who can feed the Funnel Cake to their partner the fastest. :
6th - 8th Grade - $75 each to Brianna Mott and Everleigh Lawson
9th - 12th Grade - $100 each to Cruz & Cortez Martinez (twin brothers)
Apple Blossom Royalty Brothers
Camden Schmitten, Brother of Princess Dylan Schmitten