As Expected, Mission Ridge Announces Early Opening For 2024-25 Season

As expected, Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort will have an early opening for the 2024-25 season.

On Wednesday, the Ridge announced its opening day will happen this Saturday, Nov. 23, marking the 12th time in the past 13 years that the resort has been able to open on or before its annual target of Thanksgiving week.

Get our free mobile app

Mission's marketing director, Tony Hickok, says the early opening is being made possible by a good amount of natural snow to start the month or November, and tireless efforts to manufacture snow on the mountain.

To start the season, the Ridge will be operating Chairs 1 and 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days this weekend, with additional lifts opening as weather and conditions allow.

All resort services will also be opening for the season this weekend, including Chair 5 Pub, Ka-Wham Cafe, and Midway Lodge.

The opening weekend forecast at Mission calls mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of snow and highs in the low 20s.

You can check the latest slope and weather conditions at the Ridge's website by clicking here.