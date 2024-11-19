Mission Ridge Prime For Early Opening This Season

It's looking like an early opening to the 2024-25 season at Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort is a real possibility.

"We always target the day after Thanksgiving for opening day," says Mission's Marketing Director, Tony Hickok. "But with the good start we had to the month of November and some pretty good conditions for snow making the last several weeks, and with a really good shot at a lot of natural snow on Tuesday night, we are looking at the potential for an earlier opening than that this season."

Hickok says the Ridge could open as soon as this weekend.

"We will let everybody know as soon as we can because we certainly want to get the party started as soon as possible, but Saturday the (November) 23rd would be the earliest opening that we are allowed to have based on the terms of our special use permit. So while it would be exciting to get open the week before Thanksgiving, right after Thanksgiving's looking really good at this point, if not an earlier opening this coming weekend."

Hickok says Mission Ridge is in line to receive between 12 and 24 inches of snowfall between tonight (Nov. 19) and Wednesday morning.

He adds that he would actually be a little surprised if the Ridge didn't see an earlier opening than Thanksgiving this year and encourages skiers and snowboarders to stay tuned for the big announcement about opening weekend in the days following this week's big winter storm.