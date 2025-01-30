After drying out for several weeks, the roadways of the Central Cascades are bracing for a big jolt of winter weather to end the week.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Office in Spokane has issued a Winter Storm Watch that encompasses both Stevens and Snoqualmie Passes.

NWS meteorologists Daniel Butler says snowfall totals could be quite heavy during the storm.

"We're expecting some pretty heavy snow in the mountains. We're looking at anywhere from one to two feet at the Cascade Crest. As you go west from the Wenatchee Valley, towards Stevens Pass, that's where the snow amounts will really increase in that one to two feet range."

U.S. Highway 2 over Stevens Pass is in line to get as much as five inches of snow tonight, followed by up to 21 inches of snow tomorrow, and an additional seven inches early Saturday.

Interstate-90 over Snoqualmie Pass could also receive over two feet of snow during the storm, including as much as five inches tonight, 13 inches tomorrow, and nine inches on Saturday.

U.S. Highway 97 over Blewett Pass is not part of the Winter Storm Watch, but could still see up to six inches of snow between tonight and Saturday, as well as an additional two inches on Sunday.

During the storm, driving conditions could become very treacherous due to slick roadways and visibilities could also be reduced when heavier snow is falling.

The Washington State Patrol and Washington State Department of Transportation are urging drivers to postpone any travel over the Central Cascades until later in the weekend, when the storm has passed and crews have had the opportunity to clear the roads of snow.

If you must drive over the Central Cascades during the storm, both agencies say it's critical to make certain that motorists and their vehicles are well equipped to handle winter conditions.