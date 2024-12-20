Night Skiing To Open Early At Mission Ridge

It's been just about a perfect start to the 2024-25 season at Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort.

Tony Hickok, director of marketing at The Ridge, says Mother Nature has done her best to provide winter recreationists with the best early season opportunities for fun.

"We are one-hundred-percent open. All of our lifts and all of our terrain is open. We had the second most snowfall we've ever seen during the month of November and good December snowfall as well which allowed us to get all chairs and all terrain open earlier than average. So we are just really enjoying the start we're having to the 2024-25 Winter Season."

Hickok adds that night skiing will open this weekend just in time for the resort's annual Christmas On the Mountain event on Saturday.

"This year is going to be a little bit unique because we'll be open for night skiing for the first time ever in conjunction with Christmas On the Mountain."

The event will also feature ice sculpting, photos with Santa, cookie decorating and craft making, a scavenger hunt, live music, and a torchlight parade.

