Avalanche control work is planned for US 2 Stevens Pass on Wednesday, December 20th at 7:30 am.

Eastbound traffic will be stopped at milepost 58.5 at Scenic and westbound traffic will be stopped at milepost 64.75 at the summit of Stevens Pass.

Avalanche control work generally takes from 30 minutes to 2 hours to complete.

WSDOT will provide an update should an extended closure become necessary.

Check HERE for updates