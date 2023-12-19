Avalanche Control Wednesday on US2 Stevens Pass

Avalanche Control Wednesday on US2 Stevens Pass

Image of U.S. 2 Stevens Pass being cleared from WSDOT

Avalanche control work is planned for US 2 Stevens Pass on Wednesday, December 20th at 7:30 am.

Eastbound traffic will be stopped at milepost 58.5 at Scenic and westbound traffic will be stopped at milepost 64.75 at the summit of Stevens Pass.

Avalanche control work generally takes from 30 minutes to 2 hours to complete.

WSDOT will provide an update should an extended closure become necessary.

Check HERE for updates

Washington Winter Emergency Car Kit

These items make a great Christmas gift idea for loved ones living in Washington State.

Gallery Credit: AJ Brewster

 

Filed Under: avalanche control, US2 Stevens Pass
Categories: Articles, KPQ News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ