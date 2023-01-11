US 2 Closed Near Tumwater Canyon Due to Avalanche Concerns

US 2 near Tumwater Canyon will be closing down on Thursday around noon, due to avalanche concerns.

WSDOT says rainy weather conditions for the next two days could lead to increased avalanche danger.

US 2 will be closed between west of the city of Leavenworth to Coles Corner at the junction of US 2 and SR 207.

A detour is available on Chumstick Highway but that route would not be appropriate for freight.

Avalanche control work is scheduled for Thursday morning, with eastbound traffic stopped at MP 58.5 near Scenic, and westbound traffic withheld at MP 63.75, near the summit of Stevens Pass.

There is currently no estimated time to reopen Tumwater Canyon, however crews will assess road conditions on Thursday morning.