Badger Mountain Murder Suspect Faces 13 Charges

The murder suspect involved in the fatal shooting on Badger Mountain Road is facing 13 charges after his first appearance in Douglas County Superior Court Wednesday.

Charges against 27-year-old Dalton Scott Potter include first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, theft and unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, several charges of domestic violence against the victim, and two counts of intimidating witnesses among other charges.

On Jan. 21, a manhunt ensued in search of Potter after witnesses saw him fatally shoot 37-year-old Alyssa Longwell.

Witnesses also state that Potter shot at them as they tried to retreat from the scene.

His arraignment hearing is set for Feb. 9, 2023, with bail set at $3 million.

Potter is facing a possible life sentence in prison.