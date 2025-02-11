Net Nanny Suspect Pleads Guilty in Douglas County

An East Wenatchee man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an online sting operation.

26-year-old Jacob Ryan Sea, of East Wenatchee, appeared on Friday in Douglas County Superior Court, where he pleaded guilty to attempted indecent liberties and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. The former is a felony, the latter a gross misdemeanor.

Sea was among a dozen locals arrested last July in Operation Net Nanny, a Washington State Patrol bust that caught individuals responding to fictitious online solicitations for sex with minors.

Initially, Sea faced more severe charges, including attempted child rape.

Douglas County prosecutors recommend a 27-month sentence for Sea, who has already spent nearly seven months in custody. His sentencing date is still an open question.

