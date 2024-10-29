A self-admitted drug trafficker will spend one year and a day behind bars.

Jordan Martinez, of East Wenatchee, was sentenced Monday in Douglas County Superior Court. The 21-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to drug possession with intent to distribute.

As part of his plea, prosecutors agreed to drop a pair of additional drug charges against Martinez.

In 2022, authorities uncovered sellable quantities of narcotics in Martinez's bedroom: a half-ounce of cocaine along with more than two dozen counterfeit fentanyl pills.

At the time his elder brother was under investigation for allegedly manufacturing illicit drugs at, of all places, the Wenatchee Travelodge. The elder Martinez reportedly blazed a trail of destruction; toxic chemical waste was discovered following his departure from the motel. He is now serving a five-year sentence inside the Monroe Corrections Center in Snohomish County.