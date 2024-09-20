Rock Island Man Found Guilty Of Murdering Wife In 2018

A Rock Island man accused of murdering his wife six years ago has been found guilty in Douglas County Superior Court.

It took a jury less than two hours to return the verdict against 74-year-old Ului Teulilo for the bludgeoning death of 68-year-old Peggy Teulilo in July, 2018.

Ului Teulilo was convicted on counts of both first- and second-degree murder, with the jury finding that he acted with intent and premeditation in committing the crime.

The trial of Ului Teulilo was delayed for over five years due to a variety of factors, including an appeal to the Washington State Supreme Court that was rejected.

Friday's verdict came the day after Teulilo testified for 45 minutes on his own behalf that he had injured his wife in self-defense during a domestic dispute that he could not clearly recall.

Sentencing in the case has been scheduled for Oct. 22 when Judge Brian Huber is likely to give Teulilo a term that will keep him imprisoned for the rest of his life.