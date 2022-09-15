Barrage Of Lightning Strikes Not Expected To Trigger More Wildfires

There's growing confidence that there won't be new wildfires after thousands of lightning strikes hit North Central and Eastern Washington.

The Northwest Coordination Center reports more than 2,000 lightning strikes hit the state overnight Tuesday morning, but they were mostly accompanied by rain showers.

Cool and damp weather is expected to continue with daytime highs on Sunday as much as 20 degrees below normal.

Winds are also expected to be light, which could neutralize the impact if any additional barrage of lightning strikes.