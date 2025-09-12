Response to Washington Wildfires is the Highest in the Country

Response to Washington Wildfires is the Highest in the Country

Fires burning in WA, OR and ID/ DNR map

More than a dozen large fires are still burning across Washington.

The Evergreen State has over 8,000 personnel on the firelines, which is the most in the U.S., according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NICC).

The largest wildfire in the state is the Rattlesnake Fire west of Spokane, has grown to over 19,000 acres on the Colville Reservation. The containment was listed at 33% as of Thursday morning.

The largest of the fires in Central Washington include the Lower Sugarloaf, 17 miles west of Entiat, with 15,199 acres and with 0% containment. The Wildcat, 30 miles west of Naches, is 7,952 acres and is 8% contained. The Labor Mountain, north of Cle Elum, is 4,159 acres with no containment.

In Western Washington, the Bear Gulch Fire, on the Olympic Peninsula, has grown to 10,629 acres, with containment efforts at 9%.

NICC reports almost 200 crews are fighting the fires with 450 engines and nearly three dozen helicopters.

