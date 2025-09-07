Three New Fires Sparked By Lightning On Okanogan-Wenatchee Nat’l Forest

Three new wildfires are burning on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest following a round of thunderstorms late Saturday and early Sunday morning.

The biggest of the trio is the Mac Creek Fire, which has already burned about 10 acres near Icicle Ridge approximately seven miles west of Leavenworth and is very near to where the Lower Sugarloaf Fire is already burning.

Forest officials say aerial suppression has been requested for the fire but have given no word yet if any direct attacks have been made.

Nearby, the Dirty Face Fire has torched about an acre roughly 18 miles northwest of Leavenworth on Dirty Face Mountain.

A team of rappelers is reportedly working to combat the flames along with a single-engine ground crew.

And the Rock Pass Fire is also burning in the Pasayten Wilderness Area on Rock Pass about 10 miles northwest of Harts Pass and 37 miles northwest of Winthrop.

The blaze has blackened roughly one-tenth of an acre and a team of smokejumpers are actively working the fire.

Forest officials say each of the blazes was sparked by lightning associated with the storm activity.