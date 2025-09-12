While Lower Sugarloaf and Labor Mountain Fires are the main focus of firefighters, crews have made substantial progress on several small lightning-sparked blazes in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

Get our free mobile app

New Fires Near Leavenworth

In the Wenatchee River Ranger District, there is a new fire, the Tower Fire, one acre in size burning in steep, rocky terrain in the Icicle Ridge area six miles southwest of Leavenworth.

READ MORE: Pomas, Lower Sugarloaf Fires Prompt Disaster Declaration

Containment Progress Across Okanogan-Wenatchee

The Dirty Face Fire 18 miles northwest of Leavenworth is four acres and 90 percent contained, while the Allen Creek Fire on Blewett Pass is 95 percent contained.

Meanwhile, the Mac Creek, Augusta, Windy Pass, Bobs, and Mission Ridge Fires are all contained. Crews are monitoring the situation on these blazes.

Cle Elum District Fire Updates

In the Cle Elum Ranger District, the Wapatus Lake and Diamond Head fires are contained and controlled. The Box Ridge Fire is a new blaze located 18 miles northwest of Cle Elum. It is a quarter-acre and burning in very steep terrain. The Beverly Creek Fire is a single tree smoldering in remotely inaccessible terrain with sparse fuels around it. Aerial recon personnel are monitoring.

Methow Valley Fire Situation

In the Methow Valley Ranger district, there are five fires less than a half-acre large and crews are monitoring the situation.

What ‘Contained’ and ‘Controlled’ Really Mean

The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest notes "contained" means a fire's spread is stopped by a firebreak, which could be a natural barrier or a man-made line, but the fire still needs to be fully extinguished. A "controlled" fire means the firebreak is strong enough that firefighters are confident it won't escape, and all hotspots within the fire perimeter, including those inside the line and any spot fires outside it, have been put out.