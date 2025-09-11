Chelan County declared a State of Emergency in response to the ongoing Pomas and Lower Sugarloaf Fires.

Get our free mobile app

Chelan County Commissioners issued the proclamation Wednesday afternoon, declaring a disaster to streamline emergency response efforts.

READ MORE: Evacuation Notices Downgraded for Ardenvoir Area

Pomas Fire Burns Over 3,500 Acres

The Pomas Fire broke out June 13 and continues to burn in the area of Entiat Valley, and has burned over 3,500 acres. Meanwhile, the Lower Sugarloaf Fire broke out Sept. 1 and has burned over 14,300 acres and remains uncontained north of Leavenworth.

Lower Sugarloaf Fire Remains Uncontained

There are multiple Level 2 "Be Ready" and Level 1 "Stay Alert" evacuation notices in place due to the Lower Sugarloaf Fire. Neither blaze has threatened or destroyed any structures.

What the Disaster Declaration Means

In Washington State, a county disaster declaration initiates the process to request and receive state and federal disaster assistance by formally documenting that local resources are insufficient to manage a disaster. It allows the county to make emergency expenditures quicker, potentially waiving some standard procedures for procurement.

This local declaration also serves as a necessary prerequisite for the Governor to declare a state of emergency, if necessary. In theory, it could lead to a request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration, which unlocks federal funding for impacted individuals, businesses, and infrastructure repairs.

Next Steps for State and Federal Aid

Residents are urged to follow evacuation orders and monitor updates from Chelan County Emergency Management.