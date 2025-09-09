Chelan County Sheriff's Office is downgrading the Level 3 "LEAVE NOW!" evacuation notices for Ardenvoir, WA due to the Lower Sugarloaf Fire.

Get our free mobile app

The initial Level 3 notices were issued around 8 p.m. Sunday due to a shift in winds led to an increase in fire activity for the Lower Sugarloaf Fire to the west of the community. The Lower Sugarloaf Fire is now over 13,300 acres.

Ardenvoir is still in a Level 2 "Be Ready" evacuation notice, while all other posted Level 2 and Level 1 "Stay Alert" notices remain in place due to the Lower Sugarloaf Fire.

Check the Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook page for updates.