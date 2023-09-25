BASE Jumper Rescue Near Wenatchee One Of Several Emergency Calls

A BASE jumper does not have serious injuries after getting stuck on a steep slope from a cliff overlooking U.S. 97-A north of Wenatchee over the weekend.

Climbers with Chelan County Mountain Rescue say the had to use a hammer drill and bolts to set up a line to safely get to the person and get them out.

The jumper got stuck on a steep ledge Saturday morning.

BASE jumping involves jumping from fixed locations such as cliffs, using a parachute to come down safely to the ground.

Mountain Rescue also reports it rescued an injured hiker about 3 miles up the Snow Lakes Trail south of Leavenworth.

Members of Mountain Rescue worked with Chelan County Volunteer Search & Rescue to move the patient down the trail on a wheeled litter to the trailhead.

Image of rescue from area of Snow Lakes trailhead from Chelan County Mountain Rescue Image of rescue from area of Snow Lakes trailhead from Chelan County Mountain Rescue loading...

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office reports three additional rescues were performed over the weekend, including an injured bicyclist on the Dry Gulch trail near Wenatchee, along with overdue hikers traveling through the Enchantments southwest of Leavenworth, and an injured dirt biker in the area of the Chickamin ORV trail in the backcountry north of Plain.