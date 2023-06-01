Best places to camp on or near the Columbia River

Whether it's an RV or a tent, if you like to camp you are always looking for cool places to go to. Here are seven suggestions but keep in mind this is just a small list of what is out there.

Ainsworth State Park

The park is open from March to October, all 45 campsites have lots of room and have electricity, water, and sewer hookups. They have flush toilets, warm showers, and freshwater for drinking.

Beacon Rock State Park

This park has you covered if you are looking for a scenic spot to camp. 26 sites, In addition to these main sites, there are a few more RV sites and two horse camps set at Woodward Creek and a few at the marina.

Memaloose State Park

This park offers plenty of camping options, with full hookup sites, tent sites and even some primitive campsites. They have showers, toilets, a playground, and drinking water.

Panther Creek

Panther Creek is in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, with some nice small, wooded campsites. Panther Creek Falls is only a short hike away. Thirty-three back-in sites vary from 20 to 40 feet, or you could always opt for a premium site with a small picnic table On-site, there are vault toilets and drinking water.

Viento State Park

Here you will find 56 sites at the campground. The sites have electrical and water hookups, and clean toilet and shower facilities nearby.

Maryhill State Park

5.8 miles from the Maryhill Amphitheatre, Maryhill State Park is a great place to spend the night camping near Columbia River Gorge after a great concert. There are 50 RV camping spots inside the park, 20 tent sites, and a big group camp that can hold 200 people.

Oxbow Regional Park

You wil find 74 drive-up campsites, all with a campfire, fire pit, and/or cooking grill There are also 12 RV sites, but these don’t have any hookups. There are heated restrooms and firewood to buy if needed.

The Columbia River and gorge offers many sights, food options, activities, and places to camp. This is a very short list. Get out and enjoy.