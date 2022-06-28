BREAKING: 3 Fires Currently Burning in Grant County

Update 4:03pm 6/28

Adrian Road between SR28 and Rd 20 NE has also been upgraded to a Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation level.

Update 3:18pm 6/28

Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuations have been announced for the following areas due to the brush fire near Soap Lake:

-21000 block of Road D.5 NE

-Area of Road D.5 NE and 20.6 NE

-Area of Road D.5 NE and 20.7 NE

-East of Soap Lake

Deputies will go door to door to notify residents.

Original Post 2:47pm 6/28

There are 3 fires currently burning in Grant County according to multiple agencies.

A fire east of Soap Lake has forced Level 2 (Get SET) evacuation notices for the following areas

-Adrian Road S of SR28

-Area of Road D.5 NE and 20.6 NE

-Area of Road D.5 NE and 20.7 NE

-East of Soap Lake

The fire began about a mile east of Soap Lake and has burned another mile east. About 25 homes are under Level 2 evacuation.

SR28 just east of the junction with SR 17 near Soap Lake has also been closed. There is no detour available and no estimated time for reopening

The second fire is burning west of Moses Lake. There is a road closure on North Frontage Road between Hiawatha and Division due to wildfire. The fire is reportedly under control

Another fire began earlier in the day at the south end of Ephrata near Railroad Ave and Neva Lake Road. That fire is in mop-up.​