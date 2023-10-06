Malaga Fire Destroys Shop, Vehicles

Fire destroyed a shop building and several vehicles in Malaga Friday afternoon.

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Chief Brian Brett says crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Hurds River Ranch Lane at around 12:30 p.m.

"When fire crews arrived they found a motor home that was completely engulfed in flames inside of a shop, as well as multiple other vehicles in the shop that were also on fire."

Firefighters were able to knock the flames down within thirty minutes and kept the blaze from spreading to the shop owner's primary residence.

Brett says crews were also able to safely account for all of the home's occupants after receiving reports that one of them had gone back inside the shop after it was on fire.

"An occupant reportedly went back into the structure to try and put out the fire. Fire crews did an outstanding job and were able to confirm all of the occupants were out and were able to contain and confine the fire to the shop structure."

There were no injuries reported.

Brett says the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.