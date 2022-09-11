BREAKING: Missing Child Last Seen Near Foothills Middle School

Parents of 3-year-old Kiovanni DeLeon-Gonzalez are urging the public to call Rivercom if they find their missing child.

Kiovanni is a non verbal autistic child and may not come to you if you call out to him. He was last seen around the 1300 block of Maple Street, Wenatchee, near the Foothills Middle School.

He is pictured below with brown curly hair and was last seen in his diaper. He is known to hide under cars.

If you see him, please call RiverCom at (509) 663-9911.