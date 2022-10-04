Brewster Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Pointing Gun At People

A man accused of pointing a sawed off shot gun at two people in Oroville Sunday now faces felony charges after originally escaping from Brewster Police.

Officers say an SUV driven by Ruben Ocampo originally outran police and disappeared in an orchard, although police recovered a gun allegedly thrown from the SUV and took it as evidence.

Ocampo had been observed in a 2003 Maroon Honda CRV traveling Southbound on HWY 97 at about 4pm.

A county wide attempt to locate had been put out for the vehicle and Ocampo.

Then at around 6pm, officers successfully arrested and took Ocampo into custody without any violence after spotting his SUV.

He was booked into the Okanogan County Jail for attempt to elude and the probable cause of the felonies committed in Oroville. Ocampo was a wanted felon considered armed and dangerous with several warrants for his arrest throughout the state.