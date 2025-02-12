The Leavenworth Echo reports that Bruce Williams is stepping down both as president of the Cascade Medical Board of Commissioners and as a member of the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust Board.

According to his CDLT bio, Williams served in the Peace Corps before transitioning into law. Upon moving to Leavenworth in 2011, he and his wife, Gro Buer, became intimately involved in community affairs.

An educator for much of her adult life, Buer was active in the Wenatchee River Institute and established the ELL Scholarship for Cascade and Chelan HS seniors - or graduates - who speak English as a second language.

Meanwhile, Williams joined the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust Board, where he advocated for significant conservation projects and organizational improvements, and served for a time as Cascade Medical's board president.

According to Williams, he is stepping aside in hopes of ushering in fresh perspectives. He says he will continue to participate in local initiatives, namely the Icicle Creek Watershed Council and Leavenworth Rotary.