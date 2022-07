Some land is now charred from a brush fire Thursday afternoon south of Ephrata.

Crews from three agencies (Grant County Fire District 13, Ephrata, BLM Oregon and Washington) battled what they called a "very active fire" at about 1pm near Dodson RD and Neva Lake RD.

A car and a trailer were destroyed in the fire which covered seven acres before in was contained. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.