Brush Fires in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee

Chelan and Douglas County firefighters responded to two fires on the morning of June 13, during the most volatile wildfire conditions.

At 6:30 a.m., the first fire was a 10-by-10 foot brush fire, burning near the George Sellar Bridge off the SR-28 ramp in East Wenatchee and moving towards the neighboring Fred Meyer.

Public Information Officer Kay Mckellar with Chelan County Fire District 1 said there was no indication as to how the fire started.

Almost a half hour later, there was a 20-by-20 foot brush fire at 421 S Mission St. in Wenatchee, near the Praise Center Church.

The fire was confirmed to be started by an unknown suspect. Witnesses near the fire are currently speaking with law enforcement.

No one was injured.