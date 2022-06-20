Cashmere Hosts Founders Day Parade

The Cashmere Chamber of Commerce is bringing back their annual Founders Day Celebration this Friday.

This event will feature food, live music, a Ping-pong Ball Drop and a Poker Walk down Cottage Avenue from June 24 at 5 p.m. to June 25 at 8 p.m.

On Saturday morning, Mission Creek Community Club will be hosting the Founders Day Car Show at the Downtown Cashmere Mini-Storage from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those interested in participating can sign in between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

After the car show, patrons are welcome to stay for the parade, which will trail down from Cottage Avenue to Riverside Park. NCW Library will also release a school of salmon hatchlings into the wild that day.

The Ping-pong Ball Drop will be split into three time frames for kids youngest to oldest. Each group will give a winner the grand prize of a Downtown Cashmere gift card.

Information on how to register for either the parade or car show can be found here.