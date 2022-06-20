Cashmere Hosts Founders Day Parade

Cashmere Hosts Founders Day Parade

The Cashmere Chamber of Commerce is bringing back their annual Founders Day Celebration this Friday.

This event will feature food, live music, a Ping-pong Ball Drop and a Poker Walk down Cottage Avenue from June 24 at 5 p.m. to June 25 at 8 p.m.

On Saturday morning, Mission Creek Community Club will be hosting the Founders Day Car Show at the Downtown Cashmere Mini-Storage from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those interested in participating can sign in between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

After the car show, patrons are welcome to stay for the parade, which will trail down from Cottage Avenue to Riverside Park. NCW Library will also release a school of salmon hatchlings into the wild that day.

The Ping-pong Ball Drop will be split into three time frames for kids youngest to oldest. Each group will give a winner the grand prize of a Downtown Cashmere gift card.

Information on how to register for either the parade or car show can be found here.

Filed Under: Car Show, cashmere, chelan county, founders day, parade
Categories: KPQ News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top