Cashmere Man Charged With Assault, Mother Possibly Disfigured

There are felony charges against a 30-year-old Cashmere man accused of assaulting his mother during a domestic dispute.

Deputies say an emergency room doctor told them the mother of Santiago Pina-Corona could have an eye amputated and had suffered permanent disfigurement.

Chelan County prosecutors charged Pina-Corona Tuesday with felony First Degree Assault.

He's suspected of using brass knuckles to beat his mother, who was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle because of the damage to her eye.

The woman, 59-year-old Laura Corona of Cashmere, also had multiple fractures around her left eye.

Deputies say Pina-Corona had brass knuckles on him when he was arrested on the night of Nov.21.

Prosecutors also charged him with third-degree malicious mischief and possession of a deadly weapon.

Pina-Corona is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 6 at 9:30am in Chelan County Superior Court.

He's currently in Chelan County jail with a bail of $100,000. In addition, Pina-Corona has a one year no contact order with his mother.

Deputies say the incident took place after the mother refused to give Santiago a cigarette and told him to go to bed on the night of Nov. 22 at their residence in the 4900 block of Nahahum Canyon Road.

The alleged assault was reported by Santiago’s sister, 34-year-old Raquel Pina Corona, who does not live at the residence, but was called by her father.

The father was outside the home speaking in Spanish to deputies when they arrived.

Raquel met deputies at the residence. They say she told them Santiago was schizophrenic.

Deputies say Santiago claims he punched his mother only one time.