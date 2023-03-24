Celebrate a New Season of Wenatchee Mountain Biking

Spring is finally here, and what better way to kick off the new season than with the Spring Stoke Party at Pybus Public Market? This event promises to be a fun-filled evening of mountain bike videos, great food, and refreshing drinks.

Connor (with Nick Fugazzi) Connor (with Nick Fugazzi) loading...

Whether you're an experienced mountain biker or just someone who enjoys watching adrenaline-pumping videos, this event is for you.

Get our free mobile app

One of the highlights of the Spring Stoke Party is the three mountain bike videos that will be shown throughout the evening. The videos will feature some of the best riders and trails from around the world. These videos are sure to get you pumped up and excited to ride some amazing Wenatchee/Leavenworth singletrack!

Connor (with Bret, Leah & Chet) Connor (with Bret, Leah & Chet) loading...

In addition to the videos, there will be a raffle for a chance to win a $1,000 swag bag from OneUp Components. Each entrance purchase comes with one free raffle ticket, and additional tickets can be purchased for $5 each. The winner of the raffle will receive a variety of high-quality mountain biking gear from OneUp.

Of course, no party is complete without food and drinks, and the Spring Stoke Party will have beer from Wenatchee Valley Brewing and cider from Union Hill, as well as food available for purchase from the BlueSkies Food Truck.

Connor (with Larry) Connor (with Larry) loading...

Entrance to the Spring Stoke Party is $10 for Evergreen Members and $20 for non-members. Kids 12 and under are free. Cash or card will be accepted at the door.

Mark your calendars for Friday, April 14th, and join us at Pybus Public Market for an evening of mountain bike videos, food, and drinks at the Spring Stoke Party. This is a great opportunity to meet other mountain bikers, get excited for the upcoming season, and win some great prizes!

Spring Stoke Party

Friday, April 14th from 5:30 pm to 9 pm

Pybus Public Market - This event is open to everyone.

Click here for more info