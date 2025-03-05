Vice president of university relations Andrew Morse, of Central Washington University, is evidently not long for the job.

The Ellensburg Daily Record reports that Morse's last day is March 31.

Two and a half years ago, Morse arrived in Ellensburg from the University of Northern Iowa, where he served as chief of staff and senior adviser to that school's president, Mark Nook.

Morse's new employer envisioned a different role for him. he was tasked with molding the "evolution of [CWU's] public affairs department," according to the Daily Record.

In the time that followed, Morse assembled an "effective team" encompassing "strategic communications, marketing and branding, business and community services and state and federal regulations," writes president Jim Wohlpart in an email.

Morse oversaw a roster of 40+ employees, nine of whom, he says, reported directly to him. He lists his priorities as "emotional intelligence, equity and belonging, cross-functional collaboration and productivity and evidence-based resource stewardship."

For now, says the Daily Record, Wohlpart is "working with the University Relations team to name a new interim vice president while the search for Morse’s replacement is conducted."

In other CWU news, the university has apparently found itself ensconced in a disagreement over best practices with the U.S. Department of Education.

According to Wohlpart, the school has been threatened with revocation of federal funds if it continues perpetuating DEI.

"From time to time," writes the Daily Record, "the department issues 'Dear Colleague Letters' to provide guidance to educational institutions about 'how to adhere to federal laws.'"