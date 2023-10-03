Chelan Co. Commissioner Kevin Overbay Holding Public Meeting

Next week, Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay will be hosting a public meeting for the citizens he serves in District 1.

"This meeting will give our citizens an opportunity to hear from me and some of our department heads with the county," explains Overbay. "Citizens will also have a chance to direct questions to any of our department heads or myself with regards to anything that has to do with what we oversee."

Overbay adds there'll be a wide range of topics discussed at the meeting.

"We'll be giving an update on the jail and its operations, changes to ADUs and STR updates, the Malaga Park and some forest health stewardship activities within the district. Also we'll be discussing homeless housing issues and the economic development we've got going on in the Malaga area such as Microsoft and the Mercado, along with affordable housing, and our six-year transportation plan."

Overbay will be joined by the county's jail director, Chris Sharp, as well as Community Development Director, Deanna Walter; Natural Resources Director, Mike Kaputa; Economic Services Director, Ron Cridlebaugh; and the county's public works department.

The meeting will be held at Mission View Elementary, 60 Terminal Avenue in Wenatchee, from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11.

Overbay's district encompasses most of the Wenatchee city limits, along with the town of Malaga, the Stemilt Hill and Squilchuck areas, and the Colockum.