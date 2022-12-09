Chelan County Awards $4.6 Million in ARPA Funds

Chelan County recently awarded $4.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to local community groups and agricultural producers.

ARPA funds are federal COVID-19 relief dollars meant to financially assist any agencies, nonprofits, or small agricultural producers who were affected by the pandemic.

Chelan County received 50 applications during their two-month application period this past year, with requests totaling to $17 million.

Funds will go towards a variety of local needs such as food, housing, childcare, and health programs.

Chelan County Board of Commissioners received a total of $14.9 million in ARPA funds, and diverted $3 million to local nonprofits and $1 million to small agricultural operations.

The remaining funds will be used for county programs and departments.

Of the $1 million originally set aside for small agriculture businesses, $525,000 was allocated to the remaining 11 eligible applicants.

The remaining $475,000 was added to the community group fund.

The following community agencies and programs along with their grant award: