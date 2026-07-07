Two Chelan County Wildfires Show Major Progress
Two Chelan County wildfire situations substantially improved Monday.
Officials say the Number 2 Canyon Fire is now under control as of 7 p.m. after starting Sunday morning, quickly triggering Level 2 and Level 1 evacuation notices. The blaze burned approximately 50 acres.
Meanwhile, the Navarre Fire continues to burn on Navarre Coulee Road after starting Saturday night, prompting Level 2 and Level 1 evacuation notices Sunday afternoon. The fire is 80% contained after burning 770 acres.
There is a Red Flag warning in effect Tuesday for much of North Central Washington, due to high winds and dangerously dry conditions.
How to Protect Yourself from Wildfire Smoke
If you’re in Utica, Herkimer, or anywhere across the Mohawk Valley, here’s how to protect your lungs (and your sanity) on smoky days:
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