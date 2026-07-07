Two Chelan County wildfire situations substantially improved Monday.

Officials say the Number 2 Canyon Fire is now under control as of 7 p.m. after starting Sunday morning, quickly triggering Level 2 and Level 1 evacuation notices. The blaze burned approximately 50 acres.

Meanwhile, the Navarre Fire continues to burn on Navarre Coulee Road after starting Saturday night, prompting Level 2 and Level 1 evacuation notices Sunday afternoon. The fire is 80% contained after burning 770 acres.

There is a Red Flag warning in effect Tuesday for much of North Central Washington, due to high winds and dangerously dry conditions.